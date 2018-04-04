FlorinCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $312,672.00 (CRYPTO:FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. FlorinCoin has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $312,672.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlorinCoin has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlorinCoin alerts:

Auroracoin (AUR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013619 BTC.

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022305 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Fastcoin (FST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tychocoin (TYCHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FlorinCoin Profile

FlorinCoin (CRYPTO:FLO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 143,065,591 coins. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlorinCoin is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FlorinCoin

FlorinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy FlorinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlorinCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlorinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for FlorinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlorinCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.