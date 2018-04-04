FMC Corp (FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. FMC reported sales of $596.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.57 million. FMC had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 16.82%. FMC’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.37.

FMC stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.99. 1,140,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,054.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $903,018.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,952.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,261,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,668,000 after purchasing an additional 308,432 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in FMC by 10.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,482,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in FMC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,882,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,207,000 after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in FMC by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,556,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95,036 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,526,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/fmc-corp-fmc-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-12-billion-updated-updated.html.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.