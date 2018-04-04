FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

FNF opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,747.02, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.83.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 18,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $778,357.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,980.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $1,139,344.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

