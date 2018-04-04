Fonziecoin (FONZ) Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week

Fonziecoin (CURRENCY:FONZ) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Fonziecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fonziecoin has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fonziecoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $20.00 worth of Fonziecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Fonziecoin Profile

FONZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2015.

Fonziecoin Coin Trading

Fonziecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Fonziecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fonziecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fonziecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

