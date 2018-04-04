Ford Motor (F) vs. The Competition Critical Analysis

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ford Motor to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 4.85% 21.71% 2.84% Ford Motor Competitors -14.13% -0.28% -3.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ford Motor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $156.78 billion $7.60 billion 6.28 Ford Motor Competitors $62.83 billion $2.64 billion 16.00

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Ford Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Ford Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Ford Motor pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 19.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ford Motor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 14 5 0 2.20 Ford Motor Competitors 441 1262 1623 110 2.41

Ford Motor currently has a consensus price target of $12.27, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Ford Motor’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ford Motor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Ford Motor rivals beat Ford Motor on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations. The Automotive segment primarily includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln brand vehicles, service parts, and accessories across the world. The Financial Services segment primarily includes its vehicle-related financing and leasing activities at Ford Motor Credit Company LLC. Ford Smart Mobility LLC is a subsidiary formed to design, build, grow, and invest in emerging mobility services. The Central Treasury Operations segment is primarily engaged in decision making for investments, risk management activities, and providing financing for the Automotive segment.

