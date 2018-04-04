Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foresight Energy (FELP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Foresight Energy Partners LP is a producer and marketer of thermal coal. It operates four underground mining complexes, all in the Illinois Basin region of the United States. The Company’s mining complexes consist of: Williamson Energy, LLC, Sugar Camp Energy, LLC, Hillsboro Energy, LLC and Macoupin Energy, LLC. It markets and sells its coal to a diverse customer base including electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern United States, as well as the seaborne thermal coal market. Foresight Energy Partners LP is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FELP. ValuEngine raised Foresight Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Foresight Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Foresight Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.83.

FELP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Foresight Energy has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.75 million. Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. analysts expect that Foresight Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foresight Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) by 5,739,700.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Foresight Energy worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

