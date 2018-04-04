Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $63.07 Million Stake in Boeing (BA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 5.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $63,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $330.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192,954.20, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $175.47 and a fifty-two week high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $373.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.99.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/fort-pitt-capital-group-llc-has-63-07-million-stake-in-boeing-ba.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.