1,647 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,125,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,634,000 after purchasing an additional 111,141 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $141.42 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $120.44 and a twelve month high of $155.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64,073.29, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.04). American Tower had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp set a $171.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $124,071.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 28,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $4,110,116.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,448. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “1,647 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/fort-point-capital-partners-llc-invests-236000-in-american-tower-corp-amt-updated-updated.html.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.