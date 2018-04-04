Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

FSUGY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It owns and operates the Chichester Hub that consists of the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester Ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley Ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

