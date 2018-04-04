Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.60. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Gabelli upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

FBHS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.97. 2,399,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,138. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8,679.41, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 634,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 256,284 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

