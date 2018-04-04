Forum Energy Technologies (FET) & Oil States International (OIS) Critical Contrast

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) and Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

94.3% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Oil States International shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Oil States International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil States International has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Oil States International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies -6.99% -2.98% -1.95% Oil States International -12.65% -4.57% -4.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forum Energy Technologies and Oil States International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies 0 12 3 0 2.20 Oil States International 0 8 6 0 2.43

Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $15.77, indicating a potential upside of 46.01%. Oil States International has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Forum Energy Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Forum Energy Technologies is more favorable than Oil States International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Oil States International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies $818.60 million 1.43 -$59.40 million ($0.38) -28.42 Oil States International $670.63 million 2.45 -$84.85 million ($1.06) -25.80

Forum Energy Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Oil States International. Forum Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oil States International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forum Energy Technologies beats Oil States International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tools, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of downhole cable protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production and process equipment; and a range of industrial and process valves. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services. Through Offshore Products segment, the Company provides engineered products and services for offshore oil and natural gas production systems and facilities, as well as certain products and services to the offshore and land-based drilling and completion markets. The Company’s well site services segment includes a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its life cycle. The Company operates in active oil and natural gas producing regions, including onshore and offshore the United States, Canada, West Africa, the North Sea, South America and Southeast and Central Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.