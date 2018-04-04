Fossil Group (FOSL) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 2,755,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,228,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $595.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $920.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.47 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 15,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $215,739.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 679,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,826,453 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 288,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,369,533 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Fossil Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 617,275 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 340,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fossil Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 601,233 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 186,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,545 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

