Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) Insider Michael J. Doherty Sells 8,190 Shares of Stock

Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) insider Michael J. Doherty sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $613,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FMI stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2,644.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of -0.13. Foundation Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.69 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 207.73% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Foundation Medicine Inc will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

