Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) SVP Sells $118,684.80 in Stock

Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $118,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Foundation Medicine stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.95. 789,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,136. The firm has a market cap of $2,904.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Foundation Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.69 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 207.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Foundation Medicine Inc will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

FMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Foundation Medicine in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Foundation Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

