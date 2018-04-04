Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,859 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

FCPT stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,388.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of -0.01. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $33.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 53.59%. equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

