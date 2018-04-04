Francs (CRYPTO:FRN) Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Francs has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,978.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Francs has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Francs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Francs Profile

FRN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 5,595,660 coins. The official message board for Francs is francs.heberg-forum.org. Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir. The official website for Francs is www.francs.paris. The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs.

Buying and Selling Francs

Francs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Francs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Francs must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Francs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

