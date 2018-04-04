Francs (FRN) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Francs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Francs has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $665.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Francs has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.01741960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007496 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015395 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Francs Profile

Francs (CRYPTO:FRN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 5,598,160 coins. Francs’ official website is www.francs.paris. The official message board for Francs is francs.heberg-forum.org. The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs. Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir.

Francs Coin Trading

Francs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Francs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Francs must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Francs using one of the exchanges listed above.

