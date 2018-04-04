Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report sales of $287.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $296.05 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $220.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $287.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,995.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 8,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $361,564.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $54,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,356 shares of company stock worth $521,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 741,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 49.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

