Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Investment Centers of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest alerts:

Shares of FTF opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $12.13.

The firm also recently announced a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.1011 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/franklin-limited-duration-income-trust-of-beneficial-interest-ftf-position-increased-by-advisor-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.