Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 430,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Franklin Resources worth $57,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,133.08, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous special dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/franklin-resources-inc-ben-position-decreased-by-millennium-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.