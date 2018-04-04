Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Post worth $39,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Post by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Post by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Post by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,273,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Post by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Post by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale bought 2,720 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.72 per share, for a total transaction of $200,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,761,235.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff A. Zadoks bought 1,353 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,064.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 104,073 shares of company stock worth $7,498,693 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo lowered their target price on Post from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

POST opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $5,205.63, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.08. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $89.04.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/franklin-resources-inc-decreases-position-in-post-holdings-inc-post-updated-updated.html.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.