Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,320 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.44% of Insteel Industries worth $34,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 81,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $38,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $97.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Insteel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/franklin-resources-inc-has-34-71-million-holdings-in-insteel-industries-inc-iiin-updated-updated.html.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.