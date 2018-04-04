Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 337,546 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 337,546 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.54% of Photronics worth $38,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Photronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 200,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 400,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $3,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,520. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.50, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Photronics had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

