Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152,055 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.09% of Echo Global Logistics worth $39,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 61.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $303,151.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,743.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 25,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $700,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,700,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,389 shares of company stock worth $3,138,901 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.48, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

