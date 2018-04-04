Barclays Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRA. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.00 ($125.93) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs set a €81.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.09 ($106.28).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded down €1.38 ($1.70) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €78.72 ($97.19). 259,899 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($120.07).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

