Freicoin Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $212,584.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2012. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,618,473 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

