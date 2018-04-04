Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,335 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. GRATRY & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 154,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,891. The company has a market capitalization of $30,878.10, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.62. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.23%. research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/fresenius-medical-care-ag-co-fms-stake-lessened-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc-updated.html.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company’s segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the Asia-Pacific Segment and the Latin America Segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.