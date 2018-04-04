Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Position Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4,271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 163,837,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 160,089,385 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 431,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30,878.10, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.23%. sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company’s segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the Asia-Pacific Segment and the Latin America Segment.

