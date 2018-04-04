Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) PT Set at €89.00 by HSBC

Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €89.00 ($109.88) price objective by stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FME. DZ Bank set a €107.00 ($132.10) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase set a €95.60 ($118.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Commerzbank set a €87.00 ($107.41) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.72 ($114.47).

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at €82.98 ($102.44) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of €75.53 ($93.25) and a 52-week high of €93.82 ($115.83).

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

