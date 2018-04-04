Freshpet (FRPT) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) is one of 7 public companies in the “Grain mill products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Freshpet to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Freshpet alerts:

73.4% of Freshpet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Grain mill products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Freshpet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Grain mill products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Freshpet has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshpet’s peers have a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Freshpet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshpet 0 4 3 0 2.43 Freshpet Competitors 74 373 325 2 2.33

Freshpet presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. As a group, “Grain mill products” companies have a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Freshpet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freshpet is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Freshpet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshpet -2.73% -3.85% -3.27% Freshpet Competitors 4.72% 9.45% 0.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freshpet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freshpet $156.38 million -$4.26 million -135.00 Freshpet Competitors $5.73 billion $497.41 million -11.60

Freshpet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Freshpet. Freshpet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Freshpet peers beat Freshpet on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.