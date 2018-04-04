FSI Group LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

FSI Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 5.1% of FSI Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,690,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,434,000 after acquiring an additional 57,994 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 77,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 21,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $307,208.28, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FSI Group LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/fsi-group-llc-boosts-stake-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.