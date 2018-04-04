FTD Companies (FTD) Receives “Hold” Rating from DA Davidson

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTD Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ FTD opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. FTD Companies has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $99.10, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTD. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTD Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTD Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 255,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 166,861 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 796.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTD Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

