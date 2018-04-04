FujiCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $716,148.00 and $986.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003022 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00692560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176291 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032968 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FJC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 1,310,942,755 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

