Fuling Global (FORK) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.28

Media stories about Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fuling Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.7697884790058 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ FORK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,564. The firm has a market cap of $67.07, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Fuling Global has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fuling Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Fuling Global Company Profile

Fuling Global Inc is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The Company is a specialized production and distribution company for environmentally friendly plastic serviceware with customers from the United States and European countries.

