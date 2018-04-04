Future’s (LON:FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of LON FUTR traded down GBX 11 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 374 ($5.25). The company had a trading volume of 157,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,539. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 430 ($6.04).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/future-futr-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-numis-securities-updated-updated.html.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes consumer magazines and Websites in the areas of technology, games and entertainment, music, knowledge, creative and photography, and field sports and home interest in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It provides technology under the TechRadar, T3, TheRadar, Gizmodo UK, Lifehacker UK, ITProPortal, Mobile Industry Awards, MacFormat, Maximum PC, Linux Format, and MacLife brands; games and entertainment under the GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, Kotaku UK, Golden Joysticks, Official PlayStation, SFX, Total Film, Official Xbox, GamesTM, and Edge brands; and creative and photography under the CreativeBloq, DigitalCameraWorld, The Photography Show, Generate conferences, Digital Camera, N-Photo, PhotoPlus, Digital Photographer, Computer Arts, Net, ImagineFX, and Photoshop Creative brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.