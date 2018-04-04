FY2018 EPS Estimates for The Stars Group Decreased by Analyst (TSG)

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of The Stars Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. Cormark also issued estimates for The Stars Group’s FY2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Stars Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of TSG stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4,084.85, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.80. The Stars Group has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The Stars Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $683,341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Stars Group by 2,506.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,288,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,682 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in The Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $44,272,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,308,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Stars Group by 884.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 996,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

