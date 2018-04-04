FY2019 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Cut by KeyCorp

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74.

CUBE has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.04. 73,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $5,063.68, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 349.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,828,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,535,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,563 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,595,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 287.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,558,000.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

