G4S (GFS) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of G4S (LON:GFS) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th. HSBC currently has GBX 245 ($3.44) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 230 ($3.23).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised G4S to a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.91) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. SEB Equities raised G4S to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.40) price objective on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.84) price objective on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.63) price objective on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. G4S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 308.90 ($4.34).

Shares of GFS opened at GBX 248.10 ($3.48) on Wednesday. G4S has a 52 week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.81).

G4S (LON:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported GBX 17.90 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.26) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). The company had revenue of GBX 782.80 billion during the quarter. G4S had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a GBX 6.11 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from G4S’s previous dividend of $3.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%.

In other news, insider Ashley Almanza sold 255,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.48), for a total value of £634,872.56 ($891,174.28).

G4S Company Profile

G4S Plc is a security company specializing in the provision of security and related services to customers. The Company’s segments include Africa, Asia Middle East, Latin America, Europe, North America, and UK & Ireland. It offers Secure solutions products, including manned security and facilities management services, and Cash solutions, mainly the provision of physical cash management services.

