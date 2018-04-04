Nigel Rose Sells 4,239 Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Stock

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) CFO Nigel Rose sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $30,478.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,415.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GCAP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 287,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,048. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $303.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCAP. Weber Alan W raised its stake in Gain Capital by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 656,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 261,773 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,025,000. potrero capital research llc purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Gain Capital by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 234,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc (GAIN) is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment and Futures segment. Through its retail segment, the Company provides its retail customers across the world with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot forex, precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

