Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,133.55% and a negative return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 649,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol.

