Gamco Investors (GBL) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $23.97

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) reached a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 8585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gamco Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $708.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 72.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Gamco Investors by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamco Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gamco Investors by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gamco Investors by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamco Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/gamco-investors-gbl-hits-new-12-month-high-and-low-at-23-97.html.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.