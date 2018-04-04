Insider Buying: Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) Insider Purchases 446 Shares of Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree acquired 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,212 ($31.05) per share, with a total value of £9,865.52 ($13,848.29).

Games Workshop Group stock opened at GBX 2,305 ($32.36) on Wednesday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 876.38 ($12.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,850 ($40.01).

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported GBX 97.60 ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of £108.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 35 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($33.69) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC designs, manufactures and sells fantasy miniatures and related products. The Company’s segments include Sales channels, Product and supply, Central costs, Service centre costs and Royalties. The Sales channels segment includes Trade, which sells to independent retailers and includes magazine newsstand business and distributor sales from its publishing business (Black Library); Retail, which includes sales through retail stores, its visitor center and global exhibitions, and Mail order, which includes sales through its Web stores and digital sales.

