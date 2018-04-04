GameStop (GME) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

GameStop (NYSE:GME) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -2 to 6% to $9.03-8.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.84 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GME. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on GameStop from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Loop Capital downgraded GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.31 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on GameStop from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

GME traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 6,382,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,287. GameStop has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,298.72, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. GameStop had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that GameStop will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. GameStop’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

