GameUnits Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One GameUnits coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, GameUnits has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. GameUnits has a market cap of $164,187.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00620000 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004144 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000609 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001659 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00096854 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

GameUnits Coin Profile

GameUnits (CRYPTO:UNITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official website is gameunits.org. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase GameUnits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameUnits must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameUnits using one of the exchanges listed above.

