Garmin (GRMN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Garmin earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.4989532797365 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GRMN stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,637. Garmin has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,500.38, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.73 million. Garmin had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. research analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $9,007,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,760,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,071,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $116,916.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,453 shares of company stock valued at $28,134,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

