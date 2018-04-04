Pao-Chang Huang Sells 4,800 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) insider Pao-Chang Huang sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $289,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,019. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11,672.70, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $888.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Garrison Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

