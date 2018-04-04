Gas Market Capitalization Reaches $152.37 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $152.37 million and $3.92 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for $15.20 or 0.00222149 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Exrates and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00693995 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00180697 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036032 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 16,740,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,023,131 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Coinnest, Gate.io, Exrates, Binance, Kucoin and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

