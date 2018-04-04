Financial Comparison: GasLog Partners (GLOP) vs. Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI)

GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) and Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

GasLog Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Celadon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. GasLog Partners pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GasLog Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. GasLog Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners 33.73% 12.39% 4.93% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of GasLog Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Celadon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GasLog Partners has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GasLog Partners and Celadon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners $311.47 million 3.10 $112.83 million $2.09 11.28 Celadon Group $1.07 billion 0.09 $24.84 million N/A N/A

GasLog Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celadon Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GasLog Partners and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Celadon Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

GasLog Partners presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.38%. Celadon Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Celadon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celadon Group is more favorable than GasLog Partners.

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Celadon Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc. (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada. The Company’s primary asset-based services include the United States domestic dry van and refrigerated; cross-border service between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada service; contract service; regional and specialized short haul service, and rail intermodal service. The Company’s primary asset-light services include freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation and supply chain logistics services.

