Gates Industrial (GTES) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $16.60

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 227335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

