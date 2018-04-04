Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 128,626 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $121,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,951.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,455,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $690,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050,088 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,338,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744,753 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,672,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,260 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $339,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,252,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087,302 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $98,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,172.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $267,691.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243,109.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Intel’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

